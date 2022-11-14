Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

