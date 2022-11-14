Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.