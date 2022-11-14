Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 32,114 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 194,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

