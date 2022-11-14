Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 6,154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,174.0 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

