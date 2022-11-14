Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 6,154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,174.0 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.