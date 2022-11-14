SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,642.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGLFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.10) to €8.40 ($8.40) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of SGLFF remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.83.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.