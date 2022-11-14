ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $185,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $409.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

