Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

SEOVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Sernova has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

