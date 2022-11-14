Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is Analog Century Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Semtech accounts for 7.1% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Semtech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Semtech by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of SMTC opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

