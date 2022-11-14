Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $119,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

