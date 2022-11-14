SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 822,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 42.4 %

NASDAQ:SLS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.29. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

