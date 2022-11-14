Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.27. Seer shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 56 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $522.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Seer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seer by 262.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seer by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seer by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

