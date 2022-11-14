Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.27. Seer shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 56 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Seer Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $522.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.67.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
