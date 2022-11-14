Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

SGEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.32. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

