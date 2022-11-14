SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $106.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.44.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. 141,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,019,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $169,234,000 after purchasing an additional 748,632 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603,681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 261,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

