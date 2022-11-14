Scotiabank Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.