Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Raised to €26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €24.00 ($24.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.01.

Scor Trading Up 1.1 %

SCRYY opened at $1.85 on Monday. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

