Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

