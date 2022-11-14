SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $896,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.