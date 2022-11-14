SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

