SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $692,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $253,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

