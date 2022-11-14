SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10,037.9% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

