SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.