SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.90 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

