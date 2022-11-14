SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $341.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $286.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

SBAC opened at $297.98 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

