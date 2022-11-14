Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG) Insider Peter Wright Buys 74,986 Shares

Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright purchased 74,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$17,996.64 ($11,686.13).
Savannah Goldfields Stock Performance
Savannah Goldfields Company Profile
Savannah Goldfields Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and coal tenements in Australia and New Zealand. The company holds 100% interest in the Agate Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 1,034 square kilometers located in north Queensland; and the New Zealand gold project, which comprises an exploration permit covering an area of 58 square kilometers situated in the Hauraki Goldfield.
