Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $89.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.
Sanofi Company Profile
