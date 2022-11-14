Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $89.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.