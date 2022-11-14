Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) PT Set at C$20.00 by Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) has been given a C$20.00 price target by equities researchers at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.00. 21,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$28.74. The firm has a market cap of C$133.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

