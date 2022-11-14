SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 599,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,828. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

