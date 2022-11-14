Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

