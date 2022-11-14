Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,896 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO opened at $30.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.