Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUBLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Rubellite Energy stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

