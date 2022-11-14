Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock valued at $71,091,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

