Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.96.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$132.12. 530,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,538,027 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

