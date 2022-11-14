Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.96.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$132.12. 530,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,538,027 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.