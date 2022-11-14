Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target to GBX 4,800

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 4,800 ($55.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($85.20) to GBX 7,110 ($81.87) in a report on Thursday.

DCC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $52.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

