Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPLFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

CPLFF stock remained flat at $2.71 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

