Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $2,952,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of RCLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

