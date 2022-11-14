Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 519.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSGUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSGUF stock remained flat at $4.33 during trading on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

