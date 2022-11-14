Robert Blumofe Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. 1,459,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
