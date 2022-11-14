RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 3.4% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 54,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,120,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
RLX Technology Stock Up 7.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.