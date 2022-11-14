RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 3.4% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 54,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,120,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

