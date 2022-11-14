Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.