Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 6.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 3,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $866.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
