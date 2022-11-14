Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $643.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.