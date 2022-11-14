Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ricoh Trading Up 5.2 %

Ricoh stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Ricoh alerts:

About Ricoh

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.