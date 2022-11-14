Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ricoh Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:RICOY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
About Ricoh
