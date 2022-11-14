Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ricoh Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:RICOY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

