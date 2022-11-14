Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. 132,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,676. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

