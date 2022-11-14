Reviewing Valens (VLNS) & Its Competitors

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valens to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 464.52% -8.40% 112.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valens and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 188 527 723 41 2.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valens presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 153.02%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 141.66%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its peers.

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.33 Valens Competitors $265.37 million -$99.14 million -8.87

Valens’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens peers beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

