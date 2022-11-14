Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $160,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,609,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,316,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.33. 118,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,246. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

