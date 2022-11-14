Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $227.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.