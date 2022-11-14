Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 910 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

