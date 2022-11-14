Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 4,341 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

