Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 327 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

