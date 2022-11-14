Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

